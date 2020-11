A man stands on a telephone booth during an anti-lockdown demonstration amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain reported 12,155 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 215 new deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test, government data showed.

Both measures are down from Saturday, when there were 15,871 new cases and 479 deaths.