Indonesia sees record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

Indonesia on Sunday reported a record daily rise in coronavirus infections with 6,267 cases.

The new cases brought the nationwide tally to 534,266, the highest in Southeast Asia. The last highest daily figure, 5,828, was registered on Nov. 27.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of recoveries have reached 445,793, with 3,810 additions over the past day.

At least 169 more virus-related fatalities were also reported, pushing the death toll to 16,815.

Two provinces reported more than 1,000 new cases -- Central Java 2,036, and the capital Jakarta 1,431.

Jakarta remains the province with the most number of cases, 135,762, while Central Java has recorded 54,997.

Indonesia's economy has fallen into recession as it struggles to control the pandemic.





