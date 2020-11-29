India: Officer killed, 9 injured in IED explosion

A senior officer of the parliamentary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and nine wounded when an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated in Chhattisgarh state late Saturday, according to officials.

A CRPF statement said troops, along with local police, were carrying out special operations in Chintagufa, Sukma in Chhattisgarh when an IED blast occurred.

"Total 10 personnel got injured in the blast out of which 8 injured personnel were heli lifted to Raipur in the midnight for further treatment. Two injured are getting treatment at CRPF Hospital, Chintalnar," CRPF said.

It said Assistant Commandant of the force Nitin P. Balerao died fighting the Maoists.

"We salute the valour & steadfast devotion to duty of Shri Nitin Purushottam Bhalerao, Assistant Commandant of #206Bn @CoBRASECTORHQ who made the supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting the Maoists in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. We stand with the family of our Braveheart," it said.

Maoist rebels have been fighting for more than three decades in eastern and central India for what they describe as the rights of tribal people in the region.





