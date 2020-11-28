Greece suffers new record of COVID-19 deaths

Greek authorities announced a record 121 deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours on Saturday.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 2,223.

There were also 1,747 new confirmed infections, raising the total to 103,034.

The country is under lockdown until Dec. 7, but government officials have strongly hinted that restrictons could be extended.

In any case, the opening will be gradual, starting with schools and with restaurants, cafes, bars and clubs opening last.

Officials also said that the ban on travel inside the country will stay in effect during the holiday season. They added that vaccination against the virus, when it starts, will be free but not mandatory.







