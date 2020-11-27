Turkish commandos destroy 2 hide-outs used by PKK

Turkish armed forces on Friday destroyed two hide-outs that were being used by the PKK terrorist organization.

The National Defense Ministry said a cave with eight rooms in Hakurk region of northern Iraq was destroyed by Turkish commandos.

The 300-meter-long (984 feet) cave had generators, accumulators, blankets, chairs, and food in it. It was being used as the terror group's regional headquarters.

The gendarmerie, acting upon an intelligence tip off, found a second hide-out in Genç town of Turkey's eastern Bingöl province.

The hide-out, where the terrorists had laid traps with grenades, was also destroyed as part of Operation Yildirim-9, the governorate said.

Operation Yıldırım-9 is aimed at eliminating terror group PKK from the country and neutralizing all terrorists taking shelter in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





