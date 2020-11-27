Turkey to attend meetings on Black Sea and Mediterranean

Turkey will participate in the meetings of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and Union for the Mediterranean virtually on Friday.

"H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs will attend the 42nd Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), which will be held on 27 November 2020 (virtual) under the Chairmanship-in-Office of Romania," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, countries will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and its socioeconomic impact on member states as well as the organization's agenda.

"Having played a leading role in the establishment of BSEC, Turkey, is of the view that the Organization could play an important role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and is contributing actively to its work in this regard," the ministry said.

Separately, Kaymakçı will attend the Union for Mediterranean (UfM) 5th Regional Forum, which will also be held virtually on Friday.

"Turkey, which lies in the heart of the Euro-Mediterranean Region, is among the founding members of the UfM. EU candidate country Turkey, will continue to work for the stability and welfare of the Mediterranean Region and support the activities of the UfM," it added.