RUSSIA SLAMS POMPEOS VISIT TO WEST BANK

Russia on Friday condemned US State Secretary Michael Pompeo's visit to an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital Moscow, Zakharova said the visit was an attempt of the US administration to legitimize illegal Israeli settlements in the region.

Zakharova stressed that such actions contradict the UN Security Council resolutions.

"Washington seeks to create so-called "irreversible realities" on the ground," Zakharova said.

Last week, Pompeo became the first top American official to visit Israeli settlement Psagot, which is built on Palestinian land near the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the occupied West Bank.

The US administration's actions are "hindering efforts to restart the negotiation process aimed at establishing a just, lasting and comprehensive peace", Zakharova said.