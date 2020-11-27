Many injured as Israel breaks up Palestinian protest

A number of Palestinians suffered injuries and suffocation on Friday when the Israeli forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets and teargas canisters to disperse a rally against the Israeli settlement activities in central West Bank.

The protesters pelted stones at the Israeli forces who used rubber-coated metal bullets and gas canisters in Kafr Malik village, eastern Ramallah city, in central occupied West Bank.

Palestinian paramedics teams told Anadolu Agency they treated dozens of suffocation cases and an injury resulted from the rubber-coated metal bullets.

Palestinians regularly take out rallies against the Israeli settlements every Friday across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian official figures say that around 650,000 Israeli settlers live in 164 settlements and outposts built on occupied lands in the West Bank and Jerusalem.











