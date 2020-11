In this file photo taken on May 6, 2020, Dobrila Diamantis, director of the Cinema Saint Andre des Arts movie theatre, poses with protective mask in front of the theatre. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed again in France on Friday, the day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods, health ministry data showed.

The number of daily new infections fell to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thursday and 22,882 last Friday. The cumulative reported total now stands at over 2.19 million.