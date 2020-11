A staff member sweeps the floor under the Advent wreath at York Minster, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in York, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

The United Kingdom recorded 16,022 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 521 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Thursday's data had shown 17,555 new coronavirus infections and 498 deaths.