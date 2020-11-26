Turkish top diplomat, NATO chief discuss East Med and Karabakh issues in phone call

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, a diplomatic source said.

According to the source, the two leaders discussed matters pertaining to the Eastern Mediterranean, Nagorno-Karabakh and Afghanistan.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

After over a month of clashes, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered agreement on Nov. 10.

By the time the fighting ended, Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation.

Turkey has also hailed the truce as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, which had occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions since 1991.