People, wearing face masks, walks in front of the amusement park Efteling on the first day of its reopening in Kaatsheuvel on November 19, 2020. AFP Photo

The Netherlands reached over half a million in total coronavirus cases, with 503,123 confirmed infections, data released on Thursday showed.

The daily tally of new infections in 24 hours was 4,470 which was a slight drop from a day earlier in the country, one of the worst hit in Europe's second COVID-19 wave.