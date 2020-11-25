Turkey suffers from terrorism much than any other European countries - report

No country in Europe has been hit harder by terrorism than Turkey, according to the Global Terrorism Index 2020.

The annual report, issued Wednesday by Vision of Humanity, an initiative of the Institute for Economics and Peace based in Brussels, showed that of 58 deaths from terrorism in Europe in 2019, a clear majority of them-40-took place in Turkey.

"Turkey remains the most affected country, although its score did improve based on a significant reduction in deaths and attacks from 2015 to 2019," it said.

Attacks on government and police targets declined more than 60% over the past year in Turkey, although attacks on civilians rose 8%.

After Turkey, the other countries most affected by terrorism in Europe are the UK, France, Greece, Germany, Belgium, and Italy.

Worldwide, the 10 countries most affected by terrorism are Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan, India, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Philippines.

Turkey ranked 18th in the world rankings, with the US at number 29 and the UK at number 30.