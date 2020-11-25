Turkey and Qatar to hold 6th strategic committee Thursday

The sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee will be held on Thursday in the Turkish capital city of Ankara, officials said Wednesday.

The meeting was headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Turkish Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

Possible steps to further deepen relations in the strategic partnership will be discussed, the statement noted, adding that the sides would also exchange views on regional and international developments.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others.

The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.



