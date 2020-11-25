Tunisia extends state of emergency until December
Tunisian authorities have decided to extend the state of emergency until Dec. 25, according to an official decree.
Tunisia first announced the state of emergency in 2015 following a terrorist attack.
Under the state of emergency, the Interior Ministry is granted powers to stop meetings and gatherings, impose curfews and clamp down on media organizations.
According to rights groups, such measures constitute violations of human rights and widespread abuses.