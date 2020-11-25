Pakistan registers over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths

In a sign of surging coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan on Wednesday recorded over 3,000 new cases for the first time in over four months, the Health Ministry said.

The previous highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since July 9 (3,359) was 2,954, registered on Tuesday.

The South Asian country of over 200 million people also reported 59 virus-related deaths, pushing the tally to 7,803.

With 3,009 new infections, Pakistan's caseload reached 382,892, including 332,974 recoveries.

Some 41,583 tests were conducted in the past day, taking the count to over 5.29 million.

Authorities, in an attempt to contain the spread of the novel virus, have already re-imposed "smart" lockdown restrictions, including a ban on public meetings and rallies.

They have also shut down cinemas and theaters, and banned indoor weddings and public gatherings.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, who leads the country's anti-virus strategy, has said that the situation could worsen as hospitals are being overwhelmed.