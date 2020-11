Niger's former President Mamadou Tandja has died, the government announced Tuesday.

Tandja passed away at the age of 82 at a hospital in the capital Niamey, where he was being treated.

The government announced three days of national mourning.

Tandja was elected president twice and ruled the country between 1999 and 2010.

He was overthrown by a military coup on Feb.18, 2010.