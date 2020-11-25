Jakarta to resume calling visa service for 8 countries

Indonesia will resume accepting visa applications from residents of eight countries that require a "calling visa" for entry starting Monday.

The countries needing calling visas are Afghanistan, Cameroon, Guinea, Israel, Liberia, Nigeria, North Korea, and Somalia.

A calling visa country is considered to have a certain level of vulnerability in terms of ideological, political, economic, social, cultural, defense, or immigration aspects.

Guarantors of applicants from the eight countries can submit their requests through www.visa-online.imigration.go.id.

Visa department spokesman Arvin Gumilang said the service has been resumed following temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have reopened the eVisa service for family reunions, business investments, and work purposes," said Arvin in a written statement Wednesday.

Applications for visas from countries that lack diplomatic relations with Indonesia will be submitted through Indonesian representatives in Bangkok and Singapore.

However, they can only enter Indonesia through immigration checkpoints at Soekarno Hatta Airport in Jakarta or Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali.

Foreign policy analyst Dewi Fortuna Anwar said there is nothing new about accepting visa applications from Israeli residents because the policy has been in place for some time.

She said many products from Israel, especially from the defense and security sector, can enter Indonesia.

"Indonesia and Israel do not have diplomatic ties and we should remain consistent in supporting the Palestinian cause," Dewi told Anadolu Agency.





