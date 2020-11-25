Indonesia sees highest single-day spike in virus cases

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 5,534 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in the country, bringing the nationwide tally to 511,836.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of recoveries reached 429,807, with 4,494 additions over the past day.

At least 114 more fatalities were reported over the past day, pushing the death toll to 16,225.

Two provinces reported more than 1,000 new cases -- the capital Jakarta with 1,273 cases and Central Java with 1,008 cases.

Jakarta remains the province with the highest number of cases with 130,461, while Central Java has recorded a total of 50,321 cases.

Wiku Adisasmito, a spokesman for the COVID-19 task force, said in a news conference the number of coronavirus cases in the country had increased by 17%-22% from Nov. 8 to 22.

Adisasmito said the increase was the result of the long holiday from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.

The spokesman said the government will evaluate events for the Christmas and New Year holidays in December.



