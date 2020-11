A pedestrian wearing a mask because of the coronavirus pandemic crosses London Bridge with Tower Bridge in the background in London on November 25, 2020. AFP Photo

The United Kingdom recorded 18,213 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and 696 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

The deaths figure was the highest since May 5.

Tuesday's data had shown 11,299 new cases and 608 deaths.