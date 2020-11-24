Italy reports record COVID-19 deaths

Italy on Tuesday reported 853 fatalities related to the novel coronavirus -- the biggest single-day rise since the end of March.

With the new additions in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 51,306.

The country also reported 23,232 more cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 1.45 million cases.

Meanwhile, 34,577 people are currently under hospital treatment, with 3,816 in intensive care units.

More than have 605,300 people recovered from the virus so far in Italy.