EU pledges 1.2 billion euros for Afghanistan

The European Union pledged on Tuesday to maintain its commitment of 1.2 billion euros ($1.43 billion)to Afghanistan at a donor conference in Geneva.

"In 2016, the EU showed its strong commitment to Afghanistan by pledging 1.2 billion euros over a four-year period," said Jutta Urpilainen, the European Commissioner in charge of International Partnerships.

"It is my pleasure to announce today that we are ready to keep this level of support for the next four years."









