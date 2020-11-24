Egypt opens Rafah crossing with Gaza for 3 days

Egyptian authorities on Tuesday exceptionally opened the Rafah border crossing with the blockaded Gaza Strip for three consecutive days in both directions.

"Passenger buses began to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing in the morning, on the first day it opened in both directions," the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza said.

According to the ministry, the crossing will allow people to cross in both directions until Thursday.

Since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic in March, the Egyptian authorities decided in agreement with Hamas to close the terminal and open occasionally for humanitarian cases.