Denmark sets new high in daily COVID-19 cases

Hundreds of Danish farmers and mink breeders demonstrate with tractors against a government decision to cull their minks to halt the spread of a coronavirus variant on November 21, 2020. (Photo by Thibault Savary / AFP)

Denmark on Tuesday reported 1,367 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day jump since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to health authorities, eight people also died due to COVID-19.

Some 255 people are currently being treated at hospital, with 40 of them in intensive care units and 23 of them on ventilators.

The total number of cases in the country reached 73,021 and deaths hit 797.

Meanwhile, some 57,075 people have recovered so far.