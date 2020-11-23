U.S. CDC reports 255,958 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 12,175,921 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 147,840 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 882 to 255,958.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 22 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3lTgqJj)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.