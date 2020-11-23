UKS JOHNSON SAYS ESCAPE ROUTE IN SIGHT FROM VIRUS

WORLD

UK's Johnson says 'escape route in sight' from virus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday expressed optimism for an end to coronavirus restrictions as he announced the lifting of measures in England from early next month.

"Christmas cannot be normal and there's a long road to spring. But we have turned a corner and the escape route is in sight," he told parliament.

"We must hold out against the virus until testing and vaccines come to our rescue and reduce the need for restrictions," he added.

