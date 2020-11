Spain's King Felipe VI is in quarantine after virus contact, the royal palace announced on November 23, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Spain's King Felipe VI is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19, the palace said Monday.

"A person with whom he was in contact yesterday tested positive for Covid-19 today," the palace said in a statement, adding that the monarch had suspended all official activities for 10 days.