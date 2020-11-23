MOTHER SEEKING DAUGHTERS RETURN LAUNCHES PETITION

A woman in Germany has launched an online petition seeking her daughter's return, saying the child was abducted by the PKK terrorist organization.

Maide T. told Anadolu Agency in Berlin that she expects support for the petition started on change.org titled, "Take my daughter back from the PKK. Prevent her from being a terrorist."

She has mentioned the difficult period she is going through in the description section of the petition.

Saying that authorities turn a blind eye on her weekly demonstrations in front of the office of the German chancellor, Maide asked why the PKK's actions are still allowed in Germany.

"Is the PKK not a terrorist organization in Germany... is killing or terrorizing people not forbidden?"

Members of the PKK can freely go in and out of Germany, she said. "They are dangerous for Germany's domestic security. While searching for my daughter, I myself learned how dangerous these people can be."

Maide urged Germany's federal government to act against the PKK and other terrorist organizations.

She said she will contact the Justice and Interior Ministries once the petition gets a substantial amount of signatures.

Her daughter, who is said to be in a PKK camp in Belgium, disappeared on Nov. 12, 2019 when she left home for school.





