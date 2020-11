A general view of Piazza Navona square, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Rome, Italy November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italy, one of the countries worst hit by the global coronavirus pandemic, on Monday passed the threshold of 50,000 deaths from Covid-19.

The health ministry recorded another 630 deaths, taking the total to 50,453. In addition, a further 22,930 cases were recorded since Sunday, reaching a total of 1,431,795.