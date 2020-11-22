Three Maoist rebels killed during gunfight in India

Three Maoist rebels were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Indian state of Bihar, officials said Sunday.

The encounter took place in the Barachatti forest area, according to the Indian Paramilitary, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"Troops of 205 CoBRA along with Bihar Police during Search and Area Domination Operations at 0020 hrs. had an exchange of fire with maoists. During post encounter search, troops recovered 3 dead bodies of maoists," the CRPF said in a statement.

It said that a search is ongoing and authorities have recovered two weapons.

The Maoist rebels have been fighting for more than three decades in eastern and central India for what they describe as the rights of tribal people in the region.