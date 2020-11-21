MULTIPLE ROCKETS HIT AFGHAN CAPITALS COMMERCIAL AREA

Multiple magnetic bomb blasts and rocket attacks rocked the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday morning, killing at least three people, officials confirmed.

According to the country's Health Ministry, three people lost their lives and 11 others injured when multiple rockets and magnetic bombs hit various parts mainly in the downtown Shahr-e-Nau, Chehel Satoon, and Ahmad Shah Maina neighborhoods during the morning rush-hour.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a statement a total of 14 rockets were fired in the attacks.

A Defense Ministry official was among those killed in the attacks, Firdos Faramarz, a police spokesman told Anadolu Agency.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.