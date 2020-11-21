Doctor arrested for killing COVID-19 patients in Germany

A senior physician accused of deliberately killing two COVID-19 patients is facing a murder inquiry in Germany, authorities said on Saturday.

The doctor is suspected to have administered lethal injections to two severely ill coronavirus patients, one aged 47 and the other 50, according to a statement by prosecutors in the western German city of Essen.

The incidents took place on Nov. 13 and Nov. 17 at the University Hospital in Essen, the statement said.

The 44-year-old physician has admitted to one of the killings, saying he wanted to end the patient's suffering.

According to the statement, an Essen police team arrested the accused on Wednesday and he was remanded in custody by a court on Thursday.