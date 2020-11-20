Turkish diaspora group known as "Grey Wolves" rejects any form of violence and terror in Germany

A Turkish diaspora group, known as " the Grey Wolves" in Germany, has dismissed allegations that it promoted anti-constitutional ideologies.

Şentürk Doğruyol, the chairman of a leading Ülkücü (Idealists) group, has sharply criticized a motion adopted this week by lawmakers, calling on the German government to examine legal options to ban the movement.

"We reject racism, fascism, and any form of violence and terror," he said on Friday, in a statement released on behalf of the Federation of Associations of Turkish Democratic Idealists in Germany.

Doğruyol said, since its foundation in 1978, the Ülkücü movement respected democratic constitutional order of Germany, and has taken utmost care to contribute to social harmony in the country.

He underlined that the group's activities aimed at promoting Turkish language and culture, as well as successful integration of Turkish community in Germany.

A motion approved in the parliament on Wednesday accused the Ülkücü movement of promoting a far-right ideology that contradicts with the basic human rights.

The lawmakers welcomed France's controversial decision earlier this month to ban the "Grey Wolves", and called on the German government to examine legal options for a similar decision.

The Federation of Associations of Turkish Democratic Idealists in Germany, also known as ADUTDF, brings together more than 150 local associations of the movement in the country.

It is believed to have around 10 thousand followers among the country's Turkish community.