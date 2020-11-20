Sweden registers record 7,240 new COVID-19 cases

Nursing staff administer vaccination against influenza to high risk group patients, outdoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Trelleborg, southern Sweden November 19, 2020. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 7,240 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a previous high of 5,990 daily cases recorded earlier this month.

Sweden registered 66 new deaths, taking the total to 6,406. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries.