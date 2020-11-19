WORLD

India nears 9 million coronavirus cases

Indian women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk through a street in the morning in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

health ministry reports the tally of total infections rises to 8.96 million.

recorded 45,576 new cases of the , taking total infections to 8.96 million, data from the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South Asian nation has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections, after the United States, but cases have been falling since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 585, with the total now at 131,578, the ministry said.

