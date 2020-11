Police officers stand in front of the upper house of the German parliament Bundesrat, during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,609 to 855,916, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 251 to 13,370, the tally showed.