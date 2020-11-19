Egyptian media waters down criticism of Turkey

Egyptian media has partially reduced its criticisms of Turkey and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after Egyptian President Abdelfattah al-Sisi reportedly issued new instructions to various public and privately-owned media outlets.

The recent move comes as "Egypt and Turkey are coming to an understanding about the situation in Libya," a source in Egyptian state TV, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told a UAE newspaper.

Egyptian media outlets have started making positive comments about the mutual understanding and cooperation between Turkey and Egypt on some regional issues.

Mada Masr, an independent Egyptian newspaper with liberal leanings, in one of its stories last week said Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj's short visit to Egypt may have paved the way for opening a new page in Egyptian-Turkish bilateral relations. The newspaper claimed the visit took place within the knowledge of Turkey.

Developments in the region have been negatively affected by the political crisis between Turkey and Egypt, Egyptian journalist Rabei Abu Zamil told Anadolu Agency.

Reflections of a positive rapprochement between Ankara and Cairo regarding the Libyan crisis can be seen in the media, he said.

Though some journalists continued their criticisms of Turkey, majority of the country's public and privately-owned media outlets reduced the dose of anti-Turkey propaganda in the last month, according to Abu Zamil.





