7 dead in Uganda protests after arrest of presidential candidate

The death toll from violent protests which erupted after the arrest of Uganda's presidential candidate Bobi Wine rose to seven on Thursday, police said.

"So far the dead are seven, as from late last evening (Wednesday). Those injured are 45," police spokesman Fred Enanga told AFP.

Ugandan security forces clashed with supporters of the pop star-turned-opposition leader Wine who is President Yoweri Museveni's main opponent in the January 14 presidential election.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, remained in police custody on Thursday, after being arrested for allegedly violating coronavirus measures at his rallies.

Enanga said calm had returned to the capital Kampala "even after there were attempts by some gangs this morning to block roads by burning tyres and setting up barricades, which police stopped."