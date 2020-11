The coronavirus crisis shuttered Switzerland's ski resorts in the spring, but they are banking on tighter precautions and the Swiss love of the mountains to save them as the winter season begins. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Coronavirus infections rose by 6,114 in a day, data https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 280,648 and the death toll rose by 85 to 3,385, while 261 new hospitalisations added to the strain on the health care system.