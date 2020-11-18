WORLD

Georgian premier receives US state secretary

WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
GEORGIAN PREMIER RECEIVES US STATE SECRETARY

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Wednesday received US State Secretary in the capital Tbilisi.

"U.S. cooperation with is of paramount importance, and our support for Georgia's sovereignty in the face of Russian occupation is unwavering," Pompeo said on Twitter.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Tbilisi, Pompeo tweeted: "The United States and Georgia have a strong relationship built upon our shared commitment to freedom and independence. We are committed to helping Georgia deepen its Euro-Atlantic ties and strengthen its democratic institutions."

Thanking for supporting Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Gakharia underlined the importance of Washington's support.

After Gakharia, Pompeo met with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

Concluding his official visit to Georgia, Pompeo flew to Israel.

More From A News

Contact Us