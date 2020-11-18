Georgian premier receives US state secretary

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Wednesday received US State Secretary Mike Pompeo in the capital Tbilisi.

"U.S. cooperation with Georgia is of paramount importance, and our support for Georgia's sovereignty in the face of Russian occupation is unwavering," Pompeo said on Twitter.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Tbilisi, Pompeo tweeted: "The United States and Georgia have a strong relationship built upon our shared commitment to freedom and independence. We are committed to helping Georgia deepen its Euro-Atlantic ties and strengthen its democratic institutions."

Thanking the US for supporting Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Gakharia underlined the importance of Washington's support.

After Gakharia, Pompeo met with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

Concluding his official visit to Georgia, Pompeo flew to Israel.