Turkey favorable to Afghanistan’s foreign policy

Turkey remains among the favorable countries for Afghanistan in terms of foreign policy, the nominee for foreign affairs minister told parliament Monday.

While explaining his strategies for foreign policy to the Lower House of Parliament ahead of a vote of confidence, Mohammad Haneef Atmar said Afghanistan would avoid getting caught in conflicts among regional countries. He said Afghanistan seeks a balance in ties with its neighbors, particularly with countries that are at odds with each other, while Turkey remains among the favorable countries.

He added that Kabul's top priority in foreign policy is to garner international support for ending the war and ensuring a dignified and enduring peace in the country.

"The only way to ensure peace in Afghanistan is maintaining the Islamic Republic system...the independence, national sovereignty and national unity in the country will not be compromised under any circumstances," said Atmar.

The Lower House will vote on the fate of the foreign minister in a session later this month.









