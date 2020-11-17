Tehran warns US attack on Iran would face crushing response
WORLD Reuters
Published
"Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response," spokesman Ali Rabiei said in remarks streamed on an official government website.
Any U.S. attack against Iran would face a "crushing" response, an Iranian government said on Tuesday about reports that U.S. President Donald Trump asked for options for attacking Iran's main nuclear site last week but decided against doing so.
"Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response," spokesman Ali Rabiei said in remarks streamed on an official government website.