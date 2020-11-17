Suicide attack kills 5 in Somali capital

At least five people, including two soldiers, were killed and more than 5 others wounded when a suicide bomber targeted a busy restaurant outside Somali police headquarters in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, officials said.

Abdifatah Hassan, a Somali official in Mogadishu, told Anadolu Agency by phone the attack occurred near heavily-guarded General Kaahiye police academy in Hamarjajab neighborhood. The injured were rushed to hospitals.

Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo, a government spokesman, has confirmed the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

The attack comes hours after Somali military said it had captured three senior al-Shabaab commanders in a military operation in Somalia's central province of Hiraan on Tuesday.