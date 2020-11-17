Pakistani top diplomat briefs UN Security Council members on India 'terror sponsorship'

Pakistan said Monday that it has briefed the envoys of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council about its dossier on longtime rival India's "state sponsorship of terrorism."

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood informed the envoys about the dossier at the Foreign Ministry in the capital Islamabad, according to a statement from the ministry.

The development follows mounting diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear rivals amid near-daily clashes along the disputed Kashmir border in recent weeks.

Both sides accuse each other of patronizing terrorism on each other's soil.

The P5 envoys, the statement read, were apprised of India's alleged involvement in "planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities" in Pakistan.

The dossier, it went on to claim, containing irrefutable evidence of India's "state sponsorship of terrorism" against Pakistan was handed over to them.

"Pakistan will continue to highlight to the international community India's state sponsorship of terrorism and destabilizing activities against Pakistan," the statement concluded.

Apart from Kashmir, the two countries have been locked in a string of sea and land disputes.

The two hostile neighbors have fought three full-fledged wars-in 1948, 1965 and 1971-and a three-week-long skirmish in Kargil in 1999.

Tensions between the two nations plummeted to a new low after New Delhi scrapped the longstanding special status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region in August 2019 and air combat between the sides' air forces in February this year.











