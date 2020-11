Ambulance worker Yannik Schopf wears a face mask as he poses in an ambulance of the Johanniter Unfallhilfe in Augsburg, southern Germany, on July 16, 2020, amid the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. AFP Photo

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,419 to 815,746, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 267 to 12,814, the tally showed.