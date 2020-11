The U.N. refugee agency says Ethiopia's growing conflict has resulted in thousands fleeing from the Tigray region into Sudan as fighting spilled beyond Ethiopia's borders and threatened to inflame the Horn of Africa region. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

The United Nations said Tuesday that thousands of people were fleeing Ethiopia's conflict-torn northern Tigray region and the border area with Sudan now faced a profound humanitarian emergency.

"A full-scale humanitarian crisis is unfolding," UN refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch told a virtual press briefing, adding that some 4,000 people were fleeing across the border every day.