A snowboarder wearing a medical face mask as she takes the 'Ice Flyer' chairlift on the Titlis in Engelberg, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 10 2020. Masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus must be worn on all chairlifts. AP Photo

Coronavirus infections rose by 12,839 cases since Friday, data https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview?ovTime=total from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 269,974 and the death toll rose by 198 to 3,158 while hospitalisations went up by 483.