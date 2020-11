Mexico exceeds one million confirmed COVID-19 infections, thus becoming the fourth country with the most cases in Latin America, after Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, federal health authorities confirm. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Mexico's health ministry reported on Sunday 3,269 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country and 283 deaths, bringing the official totals to 1,006,522 cases and 98,542 dead.

Health officials have previously said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher than the reported figures.