Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines early Monday.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said the quake was felt across Mindanao at 06.37 a.m. local time (2237 GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake, recorded at a depth of 15 kilometers (9.32 miles), was located northwest of the town of San Agustin in Surigao del Sur province.

The source of the quake is tectonic movements, officials said, warning that aftershocks are also expected.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.