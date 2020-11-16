WORLD

Armenian president discusses deal with Baku in UAE

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince says UAE welcomes agreement between and

Armenian President discussed the with during a short working visit to the on Sunday.

Sarkissian met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's official news agency WAM reported.

Regional issues and developments in Central Asia and the Caucasus were also discussed in addition to improving relations between the two countries.

Al-Nahyan said his country welcomes the cease-fire agreement between Azerbaijan and and hopes it will foster lasting peace and security.

Following attacks by Armenian forces targeting civilian settlements, the Azerbaijani army, which took action on Sept. 27, soon managed to retake many cities in the occupied Upper Karabakh region, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Nov. 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a cease-fire between the two sides.



